CHICAGO (CBS)–A fire broke out in a four-story apartment complex on 106th and Oglesby Wednesday night, on Chicago’s South Side.
A security guard from the apartment complex told CBS 2 the residents of the building were evacuated safely.
A Chicago Fire Department spokesperson said no one was injured. Four adults and eight children were displaced.
