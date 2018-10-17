  • CBS 2On Air

CHICAGO (CBS) — If you’re single and looking to mingle, head to Navy Pier for a party on the Centennial Wheel.

The Spinning With Singles event is billed as a mixer on the Ferris wheel and aboard the private yacht Chicago Elite. Singles will get a chance to meet with others on the attraction and then board the yacht for a special reception.

Registration starts at 6:30 p.m. and group speed dating starts at 7:00 on the Centennial Wheel. Each gondola will hold three to four couples and they’ll go on a full ride before getting on another gondola.

Afterwards around 8:00, there will be hors d’ oeuvres and an open bar on the yacht with music provided by DJ Lovebug. After the event, participants will get a package of exclusive offers to Navy Pier restaurants including Riva Crabhouse, IDOF and other eateries.

 

According to event organizers, attendees must register online. Space is limited.