CHICAGO (CBS) — A missing baby listed on an AMBER Alert has been found safe.

The child is now with her mother in Chicago.

CBS 2’s Mai Martinez spoke with woman shortly after she was reunited with her daughter. She is very relieved to have her daughter back after the child was kidnapped following that traffic stop.

The woman didn’t want to talk on camera but told CBS 2 her baby was fine and did not even need to be checked out at a hospital. According to the woman’s mother, a man called her from an unknown number and asked her to meet him on Western to get the baby. So she did.

According to the baby’s mother, it all began with a traffic stop on I-90 westbound around 11:42 Wednesday morning. She was driving and got out of the car when ordered by police, but her male passenger refused to get out, so police broke the car’s window.

That’s when the man who goes by the name “Boopa” slid into the driver’s seat and drove off in her car with her baby still inside. That prompted Illinois State Police to issue an AMBER Alert for the kidnapped child.

The car is described as a silver 2013 Chevy Malibu with Illinois license plate number AV-65043. It has tinted windows and the passenger side window is cracked.

At this time, police are still looking for the suspect and the car. As for the baby and her mother, they are resting at a family member’s home.