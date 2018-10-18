Chicago (CBS) — With Halloween just around the corner, there are a scary amount of fun activities happening in the Chicago area. Here are our top picks.

Statesville Haunted Prison & City of the Dead

Friday, October 19 – Sunday, October 21

Friday and Saturday: 7:00 p.m.- 11:00 p.m.

Sunday: 7:00 p.m. – 10 p.m.

17250 S. Weber Road, Lockport, IL

This Halloween season, don’t just go to any haunted house, go to Chicago’s best haunted house! Voted “Best Haunted House In Chicago,” “Scariest Haunted House in Illinois,” and rated one of the “Top 25 Haunted Houses in America.” Walk through 40 terrifying rooms containing disturbing scenes, intense actors, & loud music.

Basement of the Dead

Friday, October 19 – Sunday, October 21

Times Vary

42 West New York Street, Aurora, IL

Prepare to scream at the Basement of the Dead haunted house. This Halloween you can’t miss the scariest and best haunted attraction in the entire state of Illinois. The Basement of the Dead attractions features some of the scariest actors, craziest scenes, and amazing set design, plus one of the industry’s best 3D haunted houses!

Spooky Pooch Parade

Saturday, October 20

11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

Chicago Botanic Garden

1000 Lake Cook Rd., Glencoe, IL

For two very special hours only, dogs are allowed in the Chicago Botanic Garden. Cleverly costumed canines march the parade route to celebrate Halloween.

Spectators come out to line the parade route for a barking good time.

Chicago Riverwalk Tour With Chocolate, Drinks, & Food

Sunday, October 21

2:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Chicago Riverwalk, Chicago, IL

Winding through the Chicago Loop, the Chicago River has been an integral part of the growth and history of the Windy City. On the Chicago Riverwalk Tour, you’ll traverse the waterfront while learning about its central role in the story of Chicago.

DEADBEATS: ZEDS DEAD

Friday, October 19 – Saturday, October 20

9:00 p.m.

Aragon Ballroom

1106 W. Lawrence Ave., Chicago, IL

Zeds Dead, a Canadian electronic music duo from Toronto, Canada will rock out at the Aragon Ballroom in Chicago. Experience Zeds Dead diverse variety of genres that combine aspects of UK garage, house, electro house, hip-hop and more.

Nightmare on Chicago Street

Saturday, October 20

6:15 p.m. – 11:00 p.m.

Chicago Street Between Douglas & Villa, Elgin, IL

Downtown Elgin will again be under heavy military control this year in order to keep everyone safe from the infection. To ensure your survival, citizens are encouraged to proceed to the Safe Zone at Nightmare on Chicago Street.