CHICAGO (CBS) — With chilly temperatures expected to continue well into next week, the CTA has turned on heat lamps at its train platforms.

The CTA normally doesn’t turn on the heaters at its train stations until Nov. 1, but with unusually cold weather having lasted since last week, and expected to continue through the end of October, the agency has turned on heat lamps early.

October isn’t supposed to be this cold! Like many of you, we’ve already pulled out our heavy coats and hats. We’re also turning on our platform heaters before their normal Nov. 1 date. Nearly every station is on already, and we’ll get to the remaining stations asap. Stay warm! — cta (@cta) October 18, 2018

Officials said heaters at nearly every station have been turned on as of Thursday morning, and the rest will be turned on soon.

Temperatures are expected to be 5 to 10 degrees colder than normal for this time of year for the next week.