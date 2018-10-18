CHICAGO (CBS)–Cubs fans know how long the offseason feels, and second baseman Ben Zobrist is letting fans know he’s right there with them in a funny video posted on his Instagram page on Wednesday.
View this post on Instagram
It always takes me a few weeks to process the season and begin the offseason. Here are my thoughts…..along with a unique way of making light of the postseason that should have been……… (special thanks to @dimtillard for help with Video) Maybe you feel the way I do. It was a very quick and abrupt ending to a good season for us. It leaves a sour taste in my mouth. But let’s not forget all the good that happened. This game and this team gives us something to pass the time, to express our love and passion, to feel the joy of the wins and the pains of the losses, and it calls us to unity when we so easily can be divided about so many other things. Each game is a microcosm of life. The game itself is not Life, but it helps us deal with life in a way. I’m thankful for even the painful losses at the end. The game can be a great teacher. I felt privileged to play with this team and play for our fans all year. We were stretched and we grew in new ways as individuals and as a group and that is always a good thing. We strive to win championships, but more often the process is the goal. We will be stronger because of all that we went through this year. What will I do now? I will travel and watch my wife crush her book tour. I will be in and out of Chi-town. I just got back home to Franklin, TN. I will find joy in raising and watching my kids grow and continue becoming their own person. I will rest and begin preparing for next season. I will work hard in mind, body, and spirit. I will help other players with @patriotforward and @showandgo. I will focus on personal growth and charitable endeavors and become a better man, teammate, friend, and player. To Baseball and Fans: For the next 5 months until I play next year…. I will wait for you….
The video, which has more than 88,000 views, pokes fun at the team’s extremely short-lived run in the playoffs season this year.
Set to Mumford & Sons “I Will Wait,” the video starts with a shot of Zobris seated in his car burying his head in the steering wheel and shaking his head in disbelief before he suddenly decides to snap out of his slump, grabbing his bat and glove.
The next shot moves to a living room, where Zobrist limply swings his bat as he watches the Brewers play against the Dodgers in the National League Championship Series on T.V.
“Maybe you feel the way I do,” Zobrist’s Instagram post reads. “It was a very quick ending to a good season for us.”
Still in disbelief about the Cubs not being in the game he’s watching on T.V., Zobrist goes outside for a breather.
“I Will Wait” continues to play as he carries a baseball bat through an open field, taking practice swings as he looks out at the horizon and using his bat to play air guitar.
As hard as the Cubs community has taken the team’s early exit from the 2018 season, Zobrist reminds fans there’s more to life than baseball–a realization he tries to encapsulate in the video.
“Each game is a microcosm of life,” Zobrist’s post reads. “The game itself is not life, but it helps us deal with life in a way.”