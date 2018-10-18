CHICAGO (CBS)–Cubs fans know how long the offseason feels, and second baseman Ben Zobrist is letting fans know he’s right there with them in a funny video posted on his Instagram page on Wednesday.

The video, which has more than 88,000 views, pokes fun at the team’s extremely short-lived run in the playoffs season this year.

Set to Mumford & Sons “I Will Wait,” the video starts with a shot of Zobris seated in his car burying his head in the steering wheel and shaking his head in disbelief before he suddenly decides to snap out of his slump, grabbing his bat and glove.

The next shot moves to a living room, where Zobrist limply swings his bat as he watches the Brewers play against the Dodgers in the National League Championship Series on T.V.

“Maybe you feel the way I do,” Zobrist’s Instagram post reads. “It was a very quick ending to a good season for us.”

Still in disbelief about the Cubs not being in the game he’s watching on T.V., Zobrist goes outside for a breather.

“I Will Wait” continues to play as he carries a baseball bat through an open field, taking practice swings as he looks out at the horizon and using his bat to play air guitar.

As hard as the Cubs community has taken the team’s early exit from the 2018 season, Zobrist reminds fans there’s more to life than baseball–a realization he tries to encapsulate in the video.

“Each game is a microcosm of life,” Zobrist’s post reads. “The game itself is not life, but it helps us deal with life in a way.”