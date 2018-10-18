CHICAGO (CBS) — Five people were in custody Thursday morning, after a woman was carjacked in the Edgewater neighborhood overnight.

Police said a 47-year-old woman was parking her car shortly after midnight near Winthrop and Ardmore, just down the street from a playground and an elementary school, when five to seven men demanded her Lexus at gunpoint.

They took the keys out of her hand, jumped in the SUV, and sped off.

Officers in a neighboring district spotted the stolen car, and followed it south on Lake Shore Drive until backup arrived. The suspects ditched the vehicle near 55th Street and Shore Drive, and tried to run away.

Five suspects were arrested a short time later. The victim’s vehicle was recovered, and police also found a gun linked to the robbery. Charges were pending Thursday morning.

According to police dispatch reports, the victim is an off-duty police officer, but the department would not confirm that.

This was at least the 11th carjacking on the North Side in 2 ½ weeks. Police said it’s too early to tell if all of the incidents are connected.