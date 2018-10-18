CHICAGO (CBS) — Two pedestrians were injured Thursday morning in a hit-and-run collision in the Englewood neighborhood.

Police said a 42-year-old woman and a 19- or 20-year-old man were standing near 56th and Racine shortly after 11:15 a.m., when a silver minivan struck them and fled the scene.

Both victims were taken to the University of Chicago trauma center; the woman was in critical condition, the man was stabilized.

No one was in custody Thursday afternoon. The Police Major Accidents Investigation Unit was investigating.