CHICAGO (CBS)–Police on Thursday said foul play is suspected in the disappearance of Kierra Coles, a 26-year-old pregnant letter carrier who went missing about two weeks ago.

Coles, 26, was last seen on the night of Oct. 2, near 81st and Vernon in the Chatham neighborhood, according to her family. She is three months pregnant with her first child.

Her family said they found her car parked on her block, with her cell phone and purse still inside.

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service announced a $25,000 reward for information that helps locate Coles, and her family is fighting to find her.

Her father, Joseph Coles, has been living out of his car at his daughter’s apartment building at 81st and Vernon, where Coles was last seen.

He waits there, in the same spot, through cold, quiet days and nights for any sign of his daughter.

Coles called in sick from work the day she went missing. A surveillance video captured her walking up and down the street the morning she vanished.

“With me not hearing–it’s horrible,” said Kimberly Phillips, the missing woman’s sister.

The silence was made worse today when police announced foul play is suspected in her disappearance.

As investigators continue the search, her father said he’s not going anywhere until his daughter is found.