CHICAGO (CBS) — A 71-year-old man shot an intruder who was trying to break into his neighbor’s Pill Hill neighborhood home Thursday morning.

Police said a 29-year-old man was trying to break into a house near 87th and Euclid around 10:45 a.m.

The elderly shooter, who has not been identified, shot the suspect in the hand, and the intruder was arrested a short time later when police arrived.

The suspect was taken to the University of Chicago trauma center in good condition, and charges are pending.

Police said the shooter had a concealed carry license. He is not facing charges.

A neighbor, Darryl Washington, said he wasn’t upset to hear about what happened on his block.

“Some people would rather not call 9-1-1, and they might just decide to fire their weapon I guess,” Washington said. “The two neighbors could be very close friends and so they’re looking out for one another–I’m not mad at them.”