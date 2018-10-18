CHICAGO (CBS)–As America’s third-largest city, Chicago should have top-notch accommodations for the disabled, but a closer look reveals the challenges of navigating a wheelchair in the city.

The city recently built wheelchair-accessible features at a Loop CTA station and installed an estimated 7,000 sidewalk ramps for wheelchairs across the city, but CBS 2’s Audrina Bigos found there’s still a long way to go. See the full story here: