CHICAGO (CBS) — The next time you see a bunch of orange barrels or cones blocking off part of the road, you should think twice if you’re considering driving around them to get past a traffic jam.

A driver in Moline, Illinois, will be getting a pretty hefty bill after driving around orange barrels on Interstate 74 and ruining a long stretch of freshly poured concrete.

Illinois State Police said the driver caused $20,000 to $30,000 in damage at a construction site on I-74 near Avenue of the Cities on Wednesday. The damage also resulted in delaying the road from reopening while repairs are made.

In a Facebook post, police said the driver received several traffic citations, but “the real pain will come when the construction company writes up their bill.”