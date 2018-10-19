CHICAGO (CBS) — A park in the Archer Heights neighborhood has been renamed in honor of Chicago Police Officer Irma Ruiz, who was killed 30 years ago while protecting students from a crazed gunman.

Walnut Park is now known as Irma C. Ruiz Park. She was shot and killed in 1988, when 40-year-old Clem Henderson barged into a school on the West Side, and opened fire. Henderson also killed a school custodian and wounded Ruiz’s partner, Officer Greg Jaglowski, who then killed the gunman.

Earlier in the day, Henderson had killed two people at a nearby auto parts store.

Jaglowski spoke about Ruiz on Friday at the dedication ceremony at the park that now bears her name.

“I know her mom would be so proud of her family,” he said, choking back tears.

Ruiz’s daughter, Irma Ruiz-Collins, thanked city leaders for the tribute to her mother.

“We hope the memory of, ‘Hey, I played at the Irma C. Ruiz Park’ will live on one day through kids and generations to come,” she said.

A group of Chicago police horses also was at the ceremony, including one named Irma after Ruiz.