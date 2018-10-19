Chicago (CBS) — A Chicago mountain climber has his sights set sky high all for a boy battling an illness familiar to the climber.

34-year-old Alex Pancoe is a brain tumor survivor. He is hoping to become the first Chicagoan to climb the highest mountain on each of the seven continents. This time, Pancoe is dedicating his climb in New Guinea to Zayvian Daniels from Champaign. The two-year-old is battling an aggressive form of brain cancer.

Pancoe dedicates his climbs to children at Lurie Children’s Hospital, where he received treatment 14 years ago.

“If I can climb my Everest, they can climb their metaphorical Everest,” Pancoe said.

Once he completes all seven climbs in April, his charity, Peaks of Mind, will have raised $1 million for Lurie.