CHICAGO (CBS) — A fire broke out just before 6 a.m. Saturday at an apartment building in Crown Point, Indiana.

Three people were removed by firefighters. Two people were sent to the hospital in critical condition.

According to fire officials, eight out of ten of the apartments were occupied.

Residents are not allowed back in the building because of the damage.

The building near North and Grant Street was a former church and school that had been renovated into residences.

