Chicago (CBS) — If you didn’t catch last night’s Mega Millions drawing, the winning numbers are 15-23-53-65-70 and Mega Ball 7.

No one got all six for the $1 billion jackpot, but a few got five out of six. That means the next Mega Millions jackpot will be $1.6 billion, making it the largest lottery jackpot in history. Fifteen tickets, including two sold in Illinois matched five of the six numbers for at least $1 million.

The next Mega Millions drawing is scheduled for Tuesday at 10 p.m.

Winners of the jackpot could take the cash option and walk away with $905 million or have the jackpot paid out over 29 years. The chances of winning the jackpot are one in 302 million.

Lottery officials said they have had 25 drawings without a jackpot winner. The last time anyone hit the Mega Millions jackpot was back in July when a group of 11 workers in California took home $543 million. The jackpot has been growing since then. The game is played in 44 states.

The previous record set was for $656 million with shared winners in Kansas, Illinois and Maryland in 2012.

There is another big drawing tonight at 9:59 p.m. for the Powerball game where the jackpot is worth $470 million.