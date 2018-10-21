CHICAGO (CBS) — A man and a woman are dead after a shooting Sunday morning in the Austin neighborhood on Chicago’s West Side, according to Chicago police.

The two were sitting in a parked vehicle in the 100 block of North Lockwood Ave. around 1:52 a.m. when the shooting occurred, police say.

The woman, whose age is unknown, was shot in the head and pronounced dead on the scene. Police say the man, 26, was shot multiple times. He was transported to Stroger Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

No one is in custody, and Area North detectives are investigating.