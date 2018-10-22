MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO/AP) – Jayme Closs has been missing for a week. Seven days ago, at 1 a.m, a 911 call from her mother’s cell phone led officers to the family’s home in western Wisconsin. Inside, the teen’s parents – 46-year-old Denise and 56-year-old James – were found dead, with gunshot wounds.

Thirteen-year-old Jayme was missing.

Since that morning, more than 1,200 clues have come into officials in Barron, Wisconsin, which is about 90 miles northeast of the Twin Cities. Still, there’s been no break in the investigation.

On Monday night, the town of Barron is holding a “Gathering of Hope.” It’s schedule for 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Riverview Middle School, which Jayme attended.

Jayme is described as standing 5-feet tall, weighing 100 pounds, with blonde hair and green eyes.

Anyone who sees her or anything suspicious is asked to call 911 or the Barron County Sheriff’s Office at 715-537-3106.

