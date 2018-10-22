CHICAGO (CBS)–A person was fatally struck by a Metra train Monday afternoon in Downer’s Grove, according to police.

The person, who has not been identified, was struck after walking onto the tracks near Forest Avenue around 1 p.m., according to authorities.

The BNSF is experiencing delays Monday afternoon. The 4:25 p.m. train scheduled to leave Aurora has been canceled, according to Metra. A train scheduled to arrive in Aurora at 4:40 p.m. will also be delayed due to the incident.

The investigation is ongoing.