CHICAGO (CBS)–A provocative new television ad put out by the Rauner Campaign depicts JB Pritzker and Illinois House Speaker, Mike Madigan at the altar getting married.

The ad begins with, “Repeat after me, I Mike Madigan, take you JB Pritzker, as my unlawful partner in destruction, to raise property taxes, corrupt government, and bankrupt Illinois.”

Neither Pritzker nor Madigan has ever been charged with a crime. Although the Cook County Inspector General found Pritzker and his wife engaged in a “scheme to defraud” taxpayers by ripping toilets out of his Gold Coast mansion to call it inhabitable for a tax break.

The ad uses the phrase, “an unholy union,” which stuck out to some viewers.

Brian Johnson, CEO of Equality Illinois said he feels this statements is mocking same-sex marriages.

“This is appealing to a base of people that again do not believe in our right to marry and using a same-sex wedding as a parody to attack his opponents.” he said.

Recent opinion polls show Pritzker in the lead.

Staying within the wedding theme, a response from the Pritzker campaign says, “the people of Illinois are looking forward to their divorce from Bruce Rauner.”