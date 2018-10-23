CHICAGO (CBS) — Two men were killed and another was wounded in a shooting that prompted police to shut down the northbound lanes of Interstate 57 for approximately five hours overnight.

Illinois State Police said the victims were in a car headed north on I-57 near 123rd Street in Calumet Park, when someone in another vehicle started shooting shortly before 8 p.m.

Both vehicles crashed on the expressway, causing a light pole to fall onto the road. At least three men in the car that fired the shots ran up the embankment.

Two men wounded in the shooting have died, police said. The Cook County Medical Examiner’s office identified the victims as 25-year-old Parrish Myles Jr., of Markham, and 25-year-old Gerald GLover, of the Chatham neighborhood in Chicago. The condition of the third man wounded in the shooting was not available. A fourth person in the victims’ car was not injured.

The northbound lanes of I-57 were shut down until about 1 a.m. as police investigated and crews removed the fallen light pole.

Police said no one was in custody, and they were looking for the three suspects who fled the scene.

The shooting happened three days after the northbound lanes of I-57 were shut down when a BMW was shot near 119th Street on Friday. No one was injured in that shooting.

On Oct. 13, three people were wounded in another shooting on I-57 near 159th Street in Markham.

Illinois State Police said there have been a total of 36 shootings on Chicago area expressways this year, including 11 on Interstate 57.