CHICAGO (CBS)–Three males holding handguns and wearing surgical masks robbed an AT&T Wireless store in South Suburban Lansing on Tuesday, according to the Lansing Police Department.

The suspects fled the scene after stealing an undetermined number of cell phones. The men were seen driving away in a red or orange two-door sedan.

Lansing Police responded at 12:27 p.m. to the store at 17709 Torrence Ave. No injuries were reported.

This investigation is ongoing, Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact the Lansing Police Department at 708-895-7150.