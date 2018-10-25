CHICAGO (CBS)–Jon Lester personally invited Tyler Trent, the 20-year-old Purdue super fan battling bone cancer, to Opening Day at Wrigley Field.

Trent’s story has gone viral and he has received national support. The Indiana resident has been recognized for his love of sports and has become an inspiration for the Purdue football team.

Lester took to Twitter to share his support for Trent, calling him a “rock star.” In 2006, the Cub’s pitcher was diagnosed with Lymphoma and has raised money for cancer research.

As a born and raised @Cubs fan this would be another dream come true! Let’s get something on the calendar! #gocubsgo https://t.co/3NXySW8Jpe — Tyler Trent (@theTylerTrent) October 25, 2018

Lester’s tweet stated, “I know you’re a big football fan but if you’re up for it, I’d love to host you and your family for a Cub’s game at Wrigley. Consider it an open invite, I look forward to shaking hand buddy!”

Tyler responded saying that as a born and raised Cubs fan, this would be a “dream come true.”

Consider Opening Day booked! See you then bro! You got this! https://t.co/Xh5EIy5aGb — Jon Lester (@JLester34) October 25, 2018

Lester’s tweet received over 5,000 likes and almost 600 comments.