Chicago (CBS) — Nobody celebrates Halloween like Chicagoans! Here are our top picks for things to do in the Chicago area October 26 to 28.

Haunted Halloween Cocktail Cruise

Friday, October 26

7:30 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.

DuSable Harbor, 200 N Breakwater Access, Chicago

Celebrate Halloween on the water! Enjoy amazing skyline views, live DJs and cocktails.

BatFest

Saturday, October 27

10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

Downtown Bativia

BatFest is Batavia’s annual Halloween themed family event attracting over 2,500 ghouls. BatFest includes, downtown Trick-or-Treating, Mothers’ Club Parade, pumpkin bowl, contests BatArt and games for free family fun.

Nobody Sleeps At The Corpse Cabaret

Saturday, October 27

7:00 p.m.

Parkway Ballroom

4455 S. King Dr., Chicago

The Corpse Cabaret, a Macabre Evocative Theatrical show featuring comedy, music, song, dance, drama and magic performed by talented ghastly ghouls.

All accompanied by a MEAL TO DIE FOR! A seven-course meal that is full of flavor yet light as an apparition!

Haunted Halloween Ball

Saturday, October 27

9:00 p.m.

Congress Plaza Hotel

520 S. Michigan Ave., Chicago

Haunted Halloween Ball combines elements of a lavish VIP nightclub and lounge experience, with the exclusiveness of a luxury hotel gala, and the terror and chills of a haunted house. Hundreds of costumed party-goers will dance to the dark and dirty beats of world renowned DJs and recording artists. Other entertainment includes encounters with the Haunted Halloween Ball vampire bellmen, zombie cocktail servers and theatrical performances by costumed go-go dancers.

Boo at the Zoo

Friday, October 26 – Saturday, October 28

10:00 a.m.

Brookfield Zoo, 8400 W 31st St, Brookfield, IL

Little ghosts and goblins of all ages are sure to have a howlin’ good time! Our not-so-scary and fun-filled event has something for the entire family to enjoy!

Halloween Goes Hollywood

Saturday October 27

10:00 p.m.

Hard Rock Café

63 W. Ontario St., Chicago

Hard Rock Café is throwing a rocking Halloween monster mash. Come out for a night of costume shenanigans, great music, spooky-cool vibes, and luscious drinks.