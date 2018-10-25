CHICAGO (CBS)– A person of interest who was being held in connection to a fire and explosion at NBA star Dwyane Wade’s former home in south suburban South Holland has been released without charges.

A person was taken into custody Monday afternoon, after an explosion and fire at former Chicago Bulls star Dwyane Wade’s former home in unincorporated South Holland. The person has been released, after prosecutors determined there wasn’t enough evidence to file charges.

The explosion happened around 1:15 p.m. on Monday at a home in the 1600 block of East 158th Street in unincorporated South Holland. A police officer at the scene said the home was once owned by former Chicago Bulls guard Dwyane Wade.

The Dolton Police Chief said the investigation continues there is a person on their radar.

Wade sold the home in 2016, and the building is now owned by an LLC. Police are looking into a possible connection between the person of interest and the LLC.