CHICAGO (CBS)–A mother who lives in Lake Zurich, heartbroken from losing her son to opioid addiction, is taking extraordinary steps to save other lives by making the life-saving drug Naxolone available at her church.

“He fought, and fought and fought with jail and rehab and 12-step groups,” Michelle Hines said. “And doing everything he could to try to get away from it.”

But this week, on his 30th birthday, Bobby Hines died of an overdose.

“I know it wasn’t his intent to die, but he tried to use and overdosed and no one was here,” Hines said. Hines believes he would have been saved if he’d had Naxolone with him as he overdosed.

Describing how Naxolone works, she explained, “They can inject this into the large muscle in their thigh and within three minutes they can be breathing again and alive,” Hines said.

Hines wants the world to remember her son as charming, funny and loving.

“He was gentle and a good friend,” Hines said. “And always caring about family–loved family.”

And Bobby was a fighter, Hines said.

An advocate for those suffering from drug addiction, Hines offers support to friends like Laura Fry, who’s son is in recovery.

“Long before this happened, she’s been a mentor and hero and a confidant,” Fry said.

Now, in the depth of her grief, Hines is thinking of other parents and their children.

At Bobby’s funeral next week, there will be songs, scripture and words of comfort for his heartbroken family.