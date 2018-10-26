Chicago (CBS) — It’s the season of ghosts and goblins, masks and mummies, all things creepy and crawly, and of course, costumes galore. But it’s a different kind of scary for Halloween this year in Rogers Park.

Almost a month has passed since the murders of two men in separate shootings, and still no one is in police custody.

Surveillance video captured the suspect behind the crimes masked and mostly covered up like many people will be on Halloween.

“It’s a really easy way to blend in,” Rogers Park resident Connor Donaldson said. “That’s what scares me the most.”

So, while the fun for these folks will still go on next week, the strategy is different.

“He’s been picking people alone, so the biggest thing is you have to stick with a group,” Donaldson said.

Instead of the door-to-door trick-or-treating, the alderman and police are doing a trunk-or-treat at White Park on Halloween. Kids can go from car to car in a safe space.