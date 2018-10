Chicago (CBS) — To fight the rising opioid crisis, Saturday is National Prescription Drug Take Back Day.

The Drug Enforcement Administration is working with wellness clinics across the country to collect unused prescription opioids, so they’re not sold on the streets or used by another family member or friend.

Take Back events are happening in the Chicago area Saturday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

A full list of events can be found on the DEA’s website.