A hospital building on Chicago’s northwest side is riddled with bullets after being inadvertently struck by gunfire early Sunday morning.

Chicago Police say that officers responded to a call of shots fired in the area of Community First Hospital in the 5600 block of W. Addison in the city’s Portage Park neighborhood. When units arrived on scene, they found the east side of the hospital’s building and first floor windows peppered with bullet holes.

Police say the gunfire may have come from a convenience store parking lot in the 3500 block of N. Central and was meant for a passing vehicle.

No one was struck by any bullets and no one is in custody. Area North detectives continue to investigate the incident.