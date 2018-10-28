File photo of crime scene tape. (Photo by Rob Kim/Getty Images) File photo of crime scene tape. (Photo by Rob Kim/Getty Images)

Chicago (CBS) — Two people were shot in a drive-by shooting early Sunday morning near the University of Illinois South Loop campus.

A crowd of people was standing on the street in the 1100 block of South Jefferson Street around 1:00 a.m. when Chicago police say someone in a dark-colored sedan fired shots into the crowd.

A 36-year-old man was struck in the left leg and taken to Stroger Hospital in stable condition, according to police. A 35-year-old woman was struck in the right leg and taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in stable condition.

No one is custody. Area Central detectives are investigating.