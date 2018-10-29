CHICAGO (CBS)–Carson’s is returning to the Chicago-area retail scene for the 2018 holiday shopping season after the company went bankrupt earlier this year and closed all 10 stores in the Chicago suburbs.

A Carson’s concept store will open in south suburban Evergreen Park on Black Friday, the day after Thanksgiving, according to a statement released by the company on Monday.

The store, operated by CSG Generation, is described in a press release as offering Carson’s traditional brands and prices but with the addition of interior design services and personal stylists, the company said.

More than 1,800 Illinois workers were laid off when Carson’s shuttered its stores this year. Some of those former employees could be brought back on board, however, as the store will host a hiring event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 1.

“Former team members and customers will receive priority consideration for dozens of opportunities ranging from visual merchandising to customer service,” said store manager Lisa Beardsley in the press release.

The new Evergreen Park store is located at 9700 S. Western Ave.