CHICAGO CBS– Mayor Rahm Emanuel and the Chicago Transit Authority announced Monday the installation of nearly 500 new security cameras.

According to a press release sent out by the Mayor’s office, CTA and the Office of Emergency Management and Communications have installed these cameras in and around rail stations along the Red, Blue and Brown lines in this last year.

The press release stated 400 of the cameras are HD cameras as part of the Safe & Secure program, a $33 million and multiyear investment funded by the Mayor’s innovative ride-hailing fee.

The announcement also included the release of a new coffee table book on art and architecture in the CTA stations.

“CTA customers expect and deserve the kind of investments that benefit their daily commutes and boost their overall riding experience,” said Emanuel. “Public art and security are two of the many tools we’re using to keep CTA the option of choice for Chicago commuters.”