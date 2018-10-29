  • CBS 2On Air

CHICAGO (CBS) — A lively and colorful celebration marked a popular Mexican tradition.

Families celebrated the Day of the Dead at the National Museum of Mexican Art in Chicago’s Pilsen neighborhood on Sunday.

A soccer field next to the museum was transformed into a welcoming space to remember departed loved ones.

Hundreds of people brought photos and personal items to create their own altars that were also decorated with flowers and candles.

The attendees also enjoyed music, games and art.

The National Museum of Mexican Art’s annual exhibit with traditional and abstract Day of the Dead offerings is on display through December.

