A man, who fell onto the train tracks on the Blue Line, was saved by Jessie Contreras.

CHICAGO (CBS)– Jessie Contreras was waiting for a train at the CTA Blue Line stop in Logan Square when he said he heard a “thud.”

A man had fallen off the platform and onto the train tracks.

Contreras, without checking for an incoming train, jumped off the platform and pulled the man to safety, with the assistance from a few others.

The incident occurred around 11:30 a.m. Monday.

The paramedics were called to treat the man. His condition and the circumstances that led to the fall were not immediately known.