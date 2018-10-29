Chicago (CBS) — A shooting on the Dan Ryan expressway closed the inbound lanes early Monday morning.

Illinois State Police and Chicago Fire both confirm that at 4:14 a.m., they responded to call of a person shot inside a car on the inbound Dan Ryan at Marquette in the express lanes. Upon arrival, crews found a 27-year-old male with a gunshot wound to his body. He was transported to University of Chicago Hospital in serious condition. Two other people inside the vehicle were also transported to University of Chicago Hospital in fair condition.

As of 4:45 a.m., Illinois State Police shut down all inbound lanes of the Dan Ryan from 87th to Marquette. All express lanes are closed between Marquette and 59th as well. There is no time frame for when the lanes will reopen.

