CHICAGO (CBS)– Monday night, Skokie community members will hold a vigil and rally in the parking lot of Temple Beth Israel to honor the victims of the Pittsburgh synagogue shooting.

Local Jewish communities have come together to honor the 11 killed during Saturday’s attack at The Tree of Life Synagogue.

Beth Emet synagogue in Evanston held a vigil last night filled with music and prayers for healing. Illinois Senator Daniel Biss was among those mourning.

“It’s a relief that people see the importance of being together at a moment like this, “Biss said.

Those in attendance were encouraged to not only pray for those who lost loved ones in Pittsburgh, but to work to end racism and bigotry.