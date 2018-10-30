CHICAGO (CBS) — A Bradley University professor and her husband are missing, and presumed dead, and their son is in custody, charged with murder. Jose Ramirez, 21, allegedly told investigators he killed his parents, and threw their bodies off a bridge.

Susan Brill De Ramirez was an English professor at Bradley. Her husband, Antonio Ramirez Barron, was a technology support specialist at the university. They last reported to work on Thursday. Both were 63 years old.

A relative called police to the couple’s home just outside Peoria, and sheriff’s deputies found blood in the home. Authorities believe the couple was killed Friday.

The Peoria County Sheriff hasn’t found their bodies, but authorities believe they are dead.

Teams went out with Jose Ramirez to search for the bodies, but he couldn’t remember exactly where he dumped them. However, investigators believe they have enough evidence to corroborate his confession.

“I’ll say this, there’s evidence at the scene that supports an act of violence occurred inside this house,” Peoria County Sheriff Brian Asbell said.

Asbell said the bodies are somewhere in rural Henry County.

Jose Ramirez has been charged with first-degree murder in his parents’ deaths.

Investigators have not discussed his motive for killing his parents.

Another man, 20-year-old Matthew Roberts, has been charged obstruction of justice and concealment of a homicide.