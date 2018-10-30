CHICAGO (CBS) — A 22-year-old man was killed when he was struck by a car Tuesday morning in the East Chatham neighborhood, and dragged nearly three quarters of a mile.

Police said the man was walking near 79th and Cottage Grove shortly after 3 a.m., when a gray sedan – possibly a Hyundai Elantra – struck him while heading north on Cottage Grove.

The force of the collision actually knocked the victim out of at least one of his shoes, which could be seen lying in the middle of 79th and Cottage Grove hours later.

The driver did not stop, but instead turned west on 79th Street.

22-year-old man struck and killed by hit and run driver who dragged the victim as many as six blocks. This view shows the intersection where it happened at 79th St. & Cottage Grove Ave looking east towards Dobson where the victim was eventually jarred loose. ⁦@cbschicago⁩ pic.twitter.com/lXEGX66eXV — Mike Puccinelli (@MPuccinelliCBS2) October 30, 2018

The victim was trapped under the car, and was dragged all the way to 79th and Dobson before he was jarred loose from the bottom of the car. The young man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Sources said there is video of the collision, which could help investigators track down the hit-and-run driver.

The CTA has rerouted #79/79th and #4/Cottage Grove buses due to the police investigation.

No one was in custody Tuesday morning. The Police Major Accidents Investigation Unit was investigating.