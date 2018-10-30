CHICAGO (CBS) — Oprah Winfrey will interview Michelle Obama when the former First Lady kicks off her highly anticipated book tour in Chicago next month.

Live Nation said Obama will start the tour to promote her new book “Becoming” at the United Center on Tuesday November 13. Winfrey will moderate the Chicago stop.

Valerie Jarrett, a former senior advisor to President Obama, is slated to moderate the book tour when it hits Washington D.C. on Saturday November 17 and in Dallas, Texas in December.

Other women who will moderate discussions with Mrs. Obama include Tracee Ellis Ross, Reese Witherspoon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Elizabeth Alexander.

The national tour, according to Live Nation, will let attendees “hear Mrs. Obama’s honest reflections on the experiences and events, both public and private, that have shaped her, from her childhood on the South Side of Chicago to her years as an executive balancing the demands of motherhood and work, to her years spent at the most famous address in the world.”

We have some stories, don’t we @ValerieJarrett? Looking forward to talking with someone who’s had my back since before Barack and I were married! #IAmBecoming https://t.co/NHZtY5wIoI — Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) October 30, 2018

The ticket and entertainment company said several local and community organizations will receive free admission to the event. They include Chicago CRED (Creating Real Economic Destiny) that addresses social, emotional and job readiness support to help people find permanent full-time work.

The other group, Bottom Line, provides one-on-one support to students to help them stay and graduate from college.

RELATED: Michelle Obama Book Tour Draws Beyoncé -Like Prices