KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — Authorities say the pilot of an ultralight seaplane that crashed into a Kenosha County lake swam to shore and hitched a ride home to Antioch, Illinois because he didn’t think the crash was a big deal.

Sheriff’s officials say a woman walking her dog saw the wreckage and called authorities.

Fire and rescue units from Salem Lakes, Bristol and Somers, along with the county dive team, responded to Camp Lake to look for a possible victim.

After finding no one, Sheriff David Beth says they were able to contact the man several hours later after finding phone numbers in the plane.

Beth says other than being cold and wet the man said he was not injured.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.