CHICAGO (CBS)–A 27-year-old woman, Tylinda Milsap, has been reported missing from Chicago’s South Side.

Milsap was last seen Oct. 30 near 79th Street and Cottage Grove Avenue, police said.

She is 5’2 and weights about 135 pounds. Milsap was last seen wearing a pink shirt with black leggings and a black coat with brown fur trim. She has black braids with pink extensions, police said.