CHICAGO (CBS) — A suburban police officer has been charged with several felonies, after allegedly sharing several sexually explicit images of women on social media without their consent.

Chicago Police Department spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said they began investigating Chicago Heights Park District Police Chief Christian Daigre after the victims filed complaints with the department.

We have charged the Chief of Police of the Chicago Heights Park Dist w multiple counts of distributing sexually explicit images & threatening a witness after victims contacted CPD. Allegations are egregious & if proven, a disgraceful abuse of power & trust from police & community pic.twitter.com/UveqzKNh9O — Anthony Guglielmi (@AJGuglielmi) October 31, 2018

Daigre, a South Loop resident, turned himself in Monday night, police said.

Police said Daigre has been charged with two felony counts of non-consensual dissemination of private sexual images, two felony counts of witness intimidation, and one felony count of possession of a controlled substance.

Guglielmi called the allegations against Daigre “egregious,” and said if proven, “a disgraceful abuse of power & trust from police & community.”

According to published reports, several women accused Daigre of secretly filmed them having sex with him, and posted images on social media without their consent.

Daigre, 40, was due to appear in bond court Wednesday afternoon. Prosecutors could provide more details of the charges against him at that hearing.

The Chicago Heights Park District Police Department did not immediately respond to requests for comment.