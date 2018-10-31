CHICAGO (CBS)–A child was hit by a car Halloween night in suburban Libertyville and police are looking for the driver of the vehicle.

The child was hit on the 200 block of Pond Ridge around 5:30 p.m.

Witnesses said a group of kids was standing in the middle of a cul-de-sac when a vehicle came speeding down the road.

The group of people tried to move out of the way, but one was struck.

Neighbors say the child was alery.

The driver, according to witnesses, also jumped a curb and ran over a mailbox after striking the child.

A description of the vehicle had not been provided by police as of the time of publication.