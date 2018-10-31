CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago Police Officer Jason Van Dyke is due back in court on Wednesday for the first time since a jury convicted him of second-degree murder in the shooting death of 17-year-old Laquan McDonald.

The disgraced officer might be in a jail uniform and handcuffs when he arrives in Judge Vincent Gaughan’s courtroom at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse. Gaughan revoked Van Dyke’s bond immediately after he was convicted.

Van Dyke has been transferred to the Rock Island County Jail, about three hours west of Chicago. Officials at Cook County Jail said he was moved due to the high profile nature of his case, not due to a security threat.

Convicted of second-degree murder, and 16 counts of aggravated battery, he could face a very long prison term. The punishment for second-degree murder is up to 20 years in prison. Each count of aggravated battery carries a sentence of 6 to 30 years. Even if given the minimum for each of those counts, if he had to serve consecutive terms, that would add up to at least 96 years for the aggravated battery charges alone.

Some experts have said it’s unlikely Van Dyke will face such a severe sentence.

Van Dyke’s sentencing date has not yet been set, and it’s unclear if Gaughan will schedule his sentencing hearing on Wednesday.

Meantime, he still faces a potential contempt of court charge, after Gaughan ruled he’d violated a court order not to discuss his case, when he granted interviews to the Chicago Tribune and WFLD-TV after jury selection had begun. Special prosecutors asked Gaughan to rule Van Dyke in contempt of court over the interviews, but the judge held off on ruling until after the trial.

Van Dyke’s attorneys also might signal what they plan to do regarding their appeal of his conviction. His attorneys have said he never should have been tried in Cook County, due to the extensive pretrial coverage of the case.

Three other officers who were at the scene when Van Dyke shot McDonald – including his partner that night – are scheduled to go on trial next month, for allegedly trying to cover up what really happened.