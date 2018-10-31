CHICAGO (CBS) — A Waukegan woman accused of locking her daughter in the basement claiming the child was possessed by a demon wants to see her children again.

Katherine Swopes declined to answer questions after a hearing in August. The 49-year-old is now asking the court to remove the “no contact” condition of her bond.

A judge will consider that motion December 5.

Back in July, Swopes and her husband were arrested after police discovered their 10-year-old daughter in the basement of the family home. Prosecutors said she was forced to shower using a bucket.

The girl and the couple’s three other children were placed in protective custody with DCFS.