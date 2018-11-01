CHICAGO (CBS)–13 students from James Otis Elementary School, 525 N. Armour St., were transported to the hospital according to the Chicago Fire Department.

The students were painting when they started feeling sick.

Four students were sent to Presence St. Mary Hospital, three were sent to UIC Medical Center, three were sent to Rush University Medical Center and three were sent to Stroger Hospital.

All of the students are in good condition, according to the fire department.

Chicago Public School officials did not immediately comment on the incident.