CHICAGO (CBS) — A man in his 30s was critically injured when a car crashed off an overpass and caught fire in south suburban Lansing early Thursday.
Illinois State Police said a car crashed along Torrence Avenue shortly before 3:45 a.m., and then plunged off an overpass onto Interstate 80/94 and caught fire.
The driver was ejected, and taken to Munster Community Hospital in critical condition.
Three eastbound lanes were closed immediately after the crash. One eastbound lane remained closed as of 7:30 a.m.