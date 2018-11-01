CHICAGO (CBS) — A man in his 30s was critically injured when a car crashed off an overpass and caught fire in south suburban Lansing early Thursday.

Illinois State Police said a car crashed along Torrence Avenue shortly before 3:45 a.m., and then plunged off an overpass onto Interstate 80/94 and caught fire.

The driver was ejected, and taken to Munster Community Hospital in critical condition.

Just one left lane blocked now from earlier crash on EB 80/94 at Torrence, but the delay starts at Dixie Highway on the SB Tri-State. Avoid it for now if you can. pic.twitter.com/gWTNJcD3hO — Jeanette Hudson (@JHudsontraffic) November 1, 2018

Three eastbound lanes were closed immediately after the crash. One eastbound lane remained closed as of 7:30 a.m.