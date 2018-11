CHICAGO (CBS)–A 29-year-old man, Joel Johnson, has been reported missing from Woodlawn, police said Thursday.

Johnson was last seen on the 6500 block of South Greenwood.

He was last seen wearing a black Chicago Marathon-type jacket with white stripes, a white shirt, black pants and grey Nike gym shoes. Johnson has a beard and a moustache.

Police say he is known to frequent areas from Cottage Grove to Stony Island as well as the Evanston and Skokie areas.