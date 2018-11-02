CHICAGO (CBS) — The Chicago Bears have listed star linebacker Khalil Mack and top wide receiver Allen Robinson as questionable for Sunday’s game against the Buffalo Bills.

Both Mack and Allen were limited in practice on Friday, after not practicing the rest of the week. The team took the same approach with both players last week, before they missed Sunday’s win over the New York Jets.

#Bears Friday Injury Report:

DNP: Braunecker (concussion), Long (foot), Nichols (knee)

Limited: Mack (ankle), Robinson II (groin)

Full: Kush (neck) Game Status:

Out: Braunecker, Long

Questionable: Mack, Nichols, Robinson II — Chicago Bears (@BearsPR) November 2, 2018

Mack has been nursing an ankle injury he suffered in Week 6 against the Dolphins, and he hasn’t registered a sack, forced fumble, or interception since he was hurt. While he played in Week 7 against the New England Patriots, Mack was clearly not himself, and played his worst game in a Bears uniform.

Robinson has been dealing with a groin injury. He started Week 7 against the Patriots, but had only one reception for four yards and one drop, and didn’t finish the game after aggravating his injury.

With the Bears facing three consecutive division games after the matchup with the Bills, it appears the coaching staff might be leaning toward resting the two star players for another week, given they are facing a team that ranks 30th in the NFL in total offense, and 32nd in passing offense.

The Bears also have officially listed right guard Kyle Long as out for the Bills game. Long is expected to miss several weeks with a foot injury, after tight end Dion Sims rolled up on his ankle while blocking for running back Jordan Howard in the 4th quarter against the Jets last week.

Tight end Ben Braunecker also has been ruled out for the Bills game with a concussion. Rookie defensive lineman Bilal Nichols has been listed as questionable with a knee injury.

Left guard Eric Kush will return against the Bills on Sunday after missing the Jets game with a stinger. Kush had been rotating with rookie left guard James Daniels, who played his first full game last week with Kush out. Veteran guard Bryan Witzmann took over for Long at right guard in the fourth quarter.

The Bears have yet to announce how they will position their offensive line while Long is out, but Daniels has trained at both guard spots, while Kush has played most of his career at left guard.