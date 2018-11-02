CHICAGO (CBS) — A former Chicago Public Schools worker has been charged with stealing personal information of tens of thousands of people from CPS files, a data breach first reported by the CBS 2 Investigators.

Kristi Sims, 28, has been charged with one count of aggravated computer tampering, and four counts of identity theft.

Sources told the CBS 2 Investigators Sims was working as a temporary employee in the school district’s information center. Police believe she downloaded personal files without authorization in retaliation for being fired.

The files included sensitive information from as many as 70,000 CPS employees, volunteers, and vendors. Sources said she copied the database, and deleted it. She was arrested late Halloween night after the data breach was discovered.

“They need to figure out not just what happened, but how can we make sure this doesn’t happen again, and ensure the public and people interacting with CPS and people with children, for example, at CPS that their data is safe,” said former federal prosecutor Renato Mariotti.

Sims, of Hickory Hills, was scheduled to appear in bond court Friday afternoon.

An email CPS sent Thursday to the people affected by the data breach details the personal information stolen. It includes names, employee ID numbers, phone numbers, addresses, birth dates, criminal histories and any records associating individuals with the Department of Children and Family Services.

“There is no indication the information, which was in the individual’s possession for approximately 24 hours, was used or disseminated by anyone in any way,” CPS stated.